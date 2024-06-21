According to the Met Office, plenty of ‘fine and warm’ weather is predicted for this coming weekend (June 21/22) with temperatures and humidity climbing to start the new week.

Whilst there may be periodic cloud cover and a spot of rain, temperatures will sit around 25C for the first part of the week - the warmest we've had up until this point.

READ MORE:

A Met Office spokesperson said the weather will ‘predominantly fine and settled at first for much of the country and much warmer than we have seen in recent weeks’.

They continued: “There is some uncertainty in how long this warm, settled weather will persist over the UK and there is a chance that conditions could transition back closer to average towards the end of next week.

The forecast in York next week is set to be the hottest so far this year (Image: Provided)

“This transition brings with it the risk of some showers or longer periods of rain and potentially some thunderstorms, particularly in the south, from the end of next week. However, the remainder of the period is more likely to be settled with temperatures above average.”

Hayfever sufferers are advised to be cautious as pollen levels continue to be ‘very high’ over the next five days.

A tweet from the Met Office suggests York may even experience a little more sunshine than reported with the city bordering on the ‘typical summer heat, with daytime maximum temperatures 25C-27C’ category.