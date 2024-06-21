About 500 pupils from schools across the city and beyond performed in the annual event which is now in it’s twelfth year.

As in previous years music showcase was held at the Jack Lyons Concert Hall at the University of York.

This time around the schools involved were: Clifton Green; Dringhouses; Lord Deramore’s; Joseph Rowntree School; Vale of York Academy; Clifton with Rawcliffe; Archbishop Holgate's CE; Hob Moor and Hob Moor Oaks; Poppleton Road; Hempland; Fishergate; Malton School; St Barnabas CE; Naburn School; Copmanthorpe School; Heworth CE and York High School.

Molly Newton, Music Lead for Pathfinder MAT runs the event with fellow music teacher and community musician Buffy Breakwell.

York School Choral Festival 2024 at the University of York (Image: Supplied)

Molly said: "This year the children who took part have once again gone beyond all our expectations in terms of their enthusiasm and commitment.

"The songs were exceptional from all schools involved and there was a huge variety of styles and genres.

"We all joined together at the end of each day to perform 'amazing' by Pink Zebra and also had fabulous inspirational performances from young singers Eve Clark and Sofia Micheli as well as from Luoyu Liu an up and coming opera singer studying for a masters in Vocal Studies at the University of York.

"Once again we owe a huge thank you to our workshops leaders: Caroline Smith, Debbie Feehan and Joanne Yau, and to York Music Hub for supporting the event.

"We are indebted to the University of York music department and in particular Catherine Duncan for facilitating the festival. Additionally we had invaluable assistance from four Year 12 students from Archbishop Holgate's School who helped to facilitate the event as part of their Gold Arts Award qualification."

Molly Newton and Buffy Breakwell (Image: Supplied)