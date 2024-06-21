Danny Golding will set off for the Dragon Ride – one of the UK’s largest cycling events – on Sunday (June 23).

He will be riding through the Brecon Beacons mountain range while raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“This is one of the most demanding rides in the UK and the longest distance I have ever attempted to cycle in a single day,” the keen cyclist, from Albemarle Road, said.

“I’m doing it because Macmillan provides vital support for people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“Their support services have made a real difference to relatives and close friends of mine.”

Read next:

Danny added that Macmillan has been “hit hard” by the cost-of-living crisis and hopes his fundraiser will help it carry out its vital work.

“Without more help, Macmillan can’t support everyone who needs them,” he said.

So far, Danny has raised £725 for the charity.

To support his efforts visit the Just Giving Page titled: “Danny's 98 mile ride for Macmillan Cancer Support.”