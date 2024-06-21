As The Press reported, the A170 between Sinnington and Kirkbymoorside was closed yesterday (June 20) whilst North Yorkshire Police dealt with a serious incident.

The force has since revealed that the crash was between a grey and orange KTM motorcycle and a gold E-Class Mercedes.

They added that both vehicles were travelling towards Pickering, with the crash happening at around 2.30pm.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man from Middlesbrough, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The police said that the two occupants of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed to attend to the casualties, to allow investigators to examine the scene of the collision and to recover the vehicles. The force said it reopened at around 9.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either vehicles prior to it happening or has any dashcam footage is asked to get in touch if they have not already spoken to us."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240109098