EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of a man with a spanner stuck on his finger in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that crews were called out to a man in difficulty in Wigginton Road at about 8.20pm last night (June 20).
A service spokesman said: “Crews attended a man with a spanner stuck on a finger.
“They released the male using ring cutters.”
