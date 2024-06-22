Monkbar Pharmacy in Goodramgate blacked out its windows, staff wore black clothing to highlight ‘dark times’ and people going in were asked to sign a national petition today (June 20), organised by the National Pharmacy Association.

The body, which represents independent community pharmacies across the UK, asked for visual action to demonstrate ‘anger at the poor funding for their service’.

As reported in The Press, York has seen a number of community surgeries closing in the last few years, including Boots in Clifton Green, Lloyds in Intake Avenue, as well as some providers merging due to what they said were economic pressures and lack of government funding.

Rachael Maskell, The Labour Party candidate for the constituency of York Central added her signature to the petition (Image: Supplied)

A local campaign and petition in Clifton was started and plans were made to open a new facility.

Manager Rachel Wall said: “We have had a lot of people sign our petition today, a lot of people who are worried about their vulnerability since the closure of several sites in the area.

“Communities rely on us.”

June 20 was chosen for the protest day as it represents the day the average pharmacy in the UK begins to trade at a loss due to its obligations to the health service.

The petition calls for ‘immediate, fair and sustained funding, to safeguard NHS pharmacy services and ensure local pharmacies have a future.