A York researcher said the figure is not surprising and called for action on the issue.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show air pollution was responsible for 4.6 per cent of the deaths of people in York aged over 30 in 2022.

This was up from 4.4 per cent the year before, but was below pre-pandemic levels of 6.2 per cent.

Campaigners have criticised the government's slow response to "dangerous fine particle air pollution", and urged it to bring the UK's air quality targets in line with global health advice.

Imogen Martineau, head of UK portfolio at the Clean Air Fund, said the UK is "going in the wrong direction in tackling air pollution".

The government said it wants to halve pollution levels of fine particles to reach an annual mean concentration of 10 micrograms per cubic metre by 2040.

The World Health Organization's current advice is that this figure should be no more than five micrograms per cubic metre.

Ms Martineau said policymakers must work towards the WHO's air quality guidelines, adding: "It’s time to recognise the co-benefits which clean air can bring – better health, action on climate change, and improved economies."

Clare Nattress has been probing air pollution in York as part of her PhD at Leeds Beckett University.

Reacting to the figures, she said: “It doesn’t surprise me.”

Ms Nattress, a senior lecturer in graphic design at York St John University, explained that the main sources of air pollution are diesel vehicles, fertilizers, and household items – known as volatile organic compounds (VOC) – like aerosols, deodorant cans and cleaning products.

Clare Nattress and Daniel Bryant who have been proving air pollution in York (Image: Supplied)

“People would imagine air pollution coming from traffic – and it does – but there are loads of other different sources that create air pollution,” she said.

Ms Nattress has been working with Dr Daniel Bryant, an atmospheric scientist at the University of York, on her PhD.

They have created York Air Map, a website that reveals ground level air pollution data in York.

It collects data from cyclists in the city and displays this in an interactive map, showing ‘pollution hotspots’ in the city.

On what must change to reduce air pollution, Ms Nattress noted positive steps that have been made in York – including introducing electric buses – but said there is still work to be done.

These included tougher regulations on wood burning stoves which she said have a negative health and environmental impact.

She also said simple changes like not idling in traffic and people choosing to leave cars at home and cycle or take public transport into the city can have a big impact.

“I know it’s hard to make these decisions and change things when people are so used to having the luxuries of driving everywhere, but they’re the main issues,” Ms Nattress said.

Government says it has made 'significant progress' in improving air quality since 2010

A government spokesperson said it has made "significant progress improving air quality since 2010".

They said: "We have delivered significant reductions in emissions – with fine particulate matter falling by 24 per cent, and nitrogen oxides down by 48 per cent.

"We also met our targets to reduce emissions for all five key pollutants in the latest reporting year."

City of York Council declined to comment on the figures due to pre-election restrictions.

According to a pervious council report, in addition to electric buses and low emission taxis being introduced in York, there have also been efforts to stop drivers idling, increase the amount of electric car charging points and improve walking and cycling infrastructure in the city.

The Gillygate and Bootham junction had the highest nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentration of locations monitored in 2023 – but emissions were less than 2022, the council’s annual air quality report showed.

Cllr Jenny Kent, the council’s environment executive member, previously said the authority’s efforts to improve air quality were not finished, adding: “Some of the reductions are huge and should be celebrated but I’m not saying we’re complacent about it.”