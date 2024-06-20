A crew from Malton responded to a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to assist with the transportation of an elderly male casualty who had been taken ill in a rural location this afternoon (Thursday).
Crews used crew power and a casualty drag sheet to assist YAS during the incident at 2.35pm at Whitwell on the Hill
