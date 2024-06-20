North Yorkshire Police asked people to keep an eye out after they said a Jaguar XF Premium has been reported stolen from Franklin Street in Scarborough.

A spokesperson said: "Earlier this week, we appealed for information about a Jaguar car which had been reported as stolen on 2 June 2024 in the town.

"It was initially thought that the vehicle may have been misplaced due to the owner being a visitor to the town.

"However, as the vehicle hadn't come to light during searches of the area where it was reported to have been parked, we made an appeal on social media.

"Last night, two PCSOs from Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team came across the vehicle parked securely on a residential street elsewhere to where it was initially reported to have been missing from.

"The owner has been notified and will be collecting it.

"We have already made initial enquiries around the area where the car was reportedly stolen from.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared the post and ask that details are now removed from social media."