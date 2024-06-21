As The Press reported back in April this year, Trinity Methodist Church in Monkgate, York, is up for sale for an undisclosed sum.

And earlier this month a group, provisionally called Hub 41 was set up by John Bibby and others to try and conserve the building and turn it into a multipurpose community activity space, possibly at a cost of a £1 million.

Hub 41 will be meeting at St Thomas’s church in Lowther Street in The Groves on Tuesday, June 25 at 6pm.

Mr Bibby said: "The meeting will explore ideas regarding purchase and various community activities for instance, as an arts centre including performance space, a possible art gallery, a separate sport area.

"The ground floor could include a community café, a toys and tools library, and archive or history storage area, with public access.

"It is open to all with an interest in community development.

"We hope to save the church for the community, rather then it become flats or a pub.”

The Trinity Methodist Church was built to replace the Ebenezer Chapel in Little Stonegate, which had become inadequate for the needs of the growing congregation during the 1880’s.

It opened on January 7, 1903 and boasts sturdy masonry construction, with solid brick walls adorned with facings of Morley Stone, along with interior woodwork predominantly crafted from Pitch Pine. Throughout its history, the church has served as not only a place of worship but also as a central hub for community gatherings and cultural events.

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has been instructed by the York Methodist Circuit to find a buyer for the former Trinity Methodist Church in York. They say the decision to sell reflects the circuit's pragmatic approach in recognising the building no longer fits the needs of contemporary church outreach.

Rev David Bidnell, Superintendent Minister of York Methodist Circuit, said: “We give thanks for all that has happened at Trinity Methodist Church, the relationships, partnerships and the connections with the community. However, the premises have become a strain on resources, needing repair beyond the small but faithful congregation’s means and do not offer the spaces required for contemporary church outreach.

"York Methodist Circuit seeks to offer a continuing Methodist presence in our city, to be a justice seeking church with a commitment to those who feel excluded and marginalised.”

Anybody who is interested in the project is asked to contact John on 07722956446.