In a bid to celebrate the incredible local businesses we have in York and North Yorkshire, The Press has launched a new competition which will crown the area’s 'Best Hairdresser or Barber 2024'.

On Monday, June 10, The Press launched the competition, inviting readers to put forward their nominations.

After the voting closed on June 16, the 10 finalists with the most nominations were selected.

From now until July 6, each of the 10 finalists will be featured in The Press newspaper along with why they say they deserve to be voted number one.

All votes will then be counted, with the winner set to be announced on July 15.

The finalists, in no particular order, are:

Bird House Hair and Beauty Blak Bear York Blue Hairdressing Fellas and Kings Halo Hair Salon Jill’s Unisex Hair Salon Mo The Barber No Ordinary Salon The Lounge Hair Salon YFB HQ

Now that the online nominations for The Press ‘Best Hairdresser and Barber’ 2024 has closed, Nigel Burton, regional editor for Newsquest North, spoke on the importance of holding such a competition.

He said: "Luckily, there is an array of great hairdressers and barbers in the area. Whether they are family run businesses in the countryside, or luxury locations in the centre of York.

"That's why The Press is delighted to pit them against each other and find out who our readers love the most.

"Keep an eye on our newspaper over the coming days as you can get to know the different businesses, all vying for your vote."