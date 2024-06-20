Petrol heads of all ages will be treated to a stunning array of cars as part of a unique motor display ranging from pre-war vintage favourites to modern-day powerhouses.

The Veteran Car Tour of Yorkshire 2024 will see the vintage cars lining up on Cambridge Road and Cambridge Crescent between 10am and 3pm, organised by experts Daniel Ward and Chris Bentley, whilst the luxury and supercars – organised by Harrogate-based Apollo Capital – will be parked on red carpet in Concours style outside The Yorkshire Hotel.

Apollo has arranged for 15 high value cars with a combined value in the region of £10m to attend the event from 10am, including an Aston Martin DB5, a McLaren Senna, a Porsche 911 GT3RS, Lamborghini SVJ, Ferrari Pista and a Rolls-Royce Spectre. The vehicles will take part in a ‘grand depart’ at 3pm.

The vintage cars will hark back to the Victorian age and will feature a pedal-operated 1885 Rudge Quadricycle and an 1888 Truchetet Steam Car that was coal-fired. There will be 50 veteran cars made before 1905, as well as six other steam cars in total.

Apollo Capital CEO Andy King, said: “We are delighted to be involved with this exciting event which will showcase the very best in classic, super and hyper cars with many rare and high-value vehicles on show to the public.

“We have arranged for some of the most thrilling high-powered sports cars and luxury vehicles to come along to Harrogate which are sure to add that touch of class when it comes to what will be a very special Grand Depart of the vehicles at 3pm.”

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo Capital is a major UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hypercars.

The Harrogate-based operation says it has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors. It was recently named the UKs Best Specialist Car finance Provider.

In March, Apollo staged its first-ever open day at its Hornbeam Park headquarters with more than 100 supercars and hypercars in a fundraiser for St Michael's Hospice.

Among the highlights were a Rolls-Royce Spectre, two Porsche GT3 RS models, a Lamborghini Huracan STO, and a Ferrari 488 Pista, with the estimated total of all cars on show topping the £15m mark.

For details on Apollo Capital, go to: Apollo Capital - Financiers of the world's finest cars since 1997 (apollocapitalgroup.co.uk)