The charity Brainkind, formerly the Disabilities Trust, held a ceremony at the hospital on Bishopthorpe Road, Knavesmire.

It offers 36 beds and 4 assessment flats to treat 40 people and employs 145.

Work started in February 2022, with completion last autumn.

READ MORE:

More than 70 guests attended the opening, including architects Jefferson Sheard, who designed the building, plus donors and partners, including York Racecourse.

Brainkind has launched a new strategy that focuses on supporting more people with brain injuries and further developing clinical excellence.

The Brainkind Neurological Centre was recently shortlisted by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards for the Community Benefit Project category.

It was designed to put the needs of patients front and centre and includes the latest technology, including seamless wi-fi connectivity - which enables people with brain injuries to be supported in new ways.

(Image: pic supplied)

The centre’s new sensory room was opened earlier this month. It was made possible by a generous donation from The Kirkby Foundation.

The room provides sensory support, relaxation and controlled sensory experiences for adults with acquired brain injuries and severe cognitive impairments.

Brainkind staff offer compassionate, specialised person-centred care on-site through a team, led by psychiatrists and neuropsychologists. The team includes occupational therapists, physiotherapists and rehabilitation support workers.

Rachael Maskell said: Having worked as a physiotherapist I know the huge benefits of physical rehabilitation so it is really interesting for me to see that a gym, sensory room and accessible gardens are part of the state of the art facilities here.

“I am really pleased that this service is based in York and is already forging partnerships in the local community. This hospital will benefit people in York, and nationally, who have an acquired brain injury or other neurological conditions.”

Brainkind CEO Irene Sobowale said: “We have been part of York’s community for many years so to finally be able to open this purpose-built building, designed with the people we support and our staff in mind, is really a special moment.

“The communal areas/walkways and courtyards promote a sense of community while ensuring there is space when people want to be alone. This, coupled with all the specialist treatments being available in one place, means the Brainkind Neurological Centre York can meet local and national needs now and into the future. Also, because we are a charity we can do more to work with the local community here to build meaningful sustainable partnerships.”

Brainkind clinical director Dr Rudi Coetzer added: “We can now offer compassionate, specialised person-centred care through a multidisciplinary team, led by psychiatrists and neuropsychologists to people in York and coming from further afield. Our team includes a range of specialists including occupational therapists, physiotherapists and rehabilitation support workers.

For details on the centre, go to: “https://brainkind.org/services/brainkind-neurological-centre-york/