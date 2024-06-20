There has been a serious crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police have said that they are at the scene of a crash on the A170 between Sinnington and Keldholme, in Ryedale.

The road is now closed, and the force said they expect it to be closed for some time.

A spokesperson added: "Motorists travelling between Pickering and Kirkbymoorside should find an alternative route."