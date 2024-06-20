There has been a serious crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police have said that they are at the scene of a crash on the A170 between Sinnington and Keldholme, in Ryedale.
Traffic Alert -Ryedale ⚠️— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) June 20, 2024
We’re currently dealing with a serious RTC on the A170 between Sinnington and Keldholme.
The A170 is currently closed and is expected to be for some time.
Motorists travelling between Pickering and Kirkbymoorside should find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/w6CpS6jYky
The road is now closed, and the force said they expect it to be closed for some time.
A spokesperson added: "Motorists travelling between Pickering and Kirkbymoorside should find an alternative route."
