A man was allegedly kicked in the head “multiple times” by a woman in East Yorkshire, police said.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 6, in Wingate Road, Goole.

Humberside Police urge anyone that witnessed the assault or who has CCTV footage from the area at the time to call 101, quoting crime reference number 24*78767.

Information can be assed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Humberside Police said a 35-year-old woman was arrested that day in connection with the reports and has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.