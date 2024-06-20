Set to get the vote of the city’s ale and cider lovers is the second annual Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival.

Staged at the magnificent 14th Century York Merchant Adventurer’s Hall during Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6, thousands are expected to enjoy this popular recent attraction to York’s thriving events scene.

Promised are more than 90 beers, ales and ciders from 33 breweries.

Governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers, Martin Vander Weyer said: “We hope everyone who comes along will enjoy not only the beer and cider and good company but also the unique ambience of our ancient building in the heart of York. Two days of merriment in such historic surroundings, raising funds for important charity work, makes this a very special party!”

There will be plenty of new and limited-edition beers to sample, including Brew York’s Merchant XPA. Inspired by the Hall and specially brewed for the Festival it is extra pale and refreshing with subtle notes of grapefruit and pineapple.

Jamie Hawksworth Director of Elvington Brewery and Merchant Adventurer said: “Both Mittel Pils and Brew York beers are brewed within a couple of miles of each other in the City of York, so it’s a great honour to be able to share lead sponsorship at the Merchant Adventurers’ Beer Festival.

"Beers from industry leaders including Thornbridge Brewery and Kirkstall Brewery and support from across the sector have helped us provide a cracking selection for our Festival.”

Lee Grabham, Brew York Co-Founder and Merchant Adventurer said: “This year headline sponsors Brew York and Elvington Brewery are bringing you beers from over 30 northern breweries with almost all beers being interesting new releases, many hitting York for the first time.

“Half the beer is to be served on cask and half on keg with all tastes catered for. Over half the range are Vegan and 12 are gluten free.

“In addition, we’ve doubled the cider range and Edwards Potato Vodka Co Ltd will be serving a range of their cocktails. And nobody needs to worry about missing the Euro’s quarter final finals as we’ll also have a small section of the hall reserved for screening the football.

"So, in short we have football and beer in an unprecedented historical setting. When else are you going to get this combination in York? I can’t wait to see you all enjoy this year’s festival!”

Proceeds from the Festival fund Company projects supporting young people in the city with a focus on enterprise and business education, including an apprenticeship support programme due for launch in September.

• Friday 5th July 12pm-4.30pm

• Friday 6th July 5.30pm-10pm

• Saturday 6th July 12pm-4.30pm

• Saturday 6th July 5.30pm-10pm

Tickets are on sale now and available from

https://buytickets.at/merchantsbeerfestival/1047246

For further details visit https://www.merchantshallyork.org/beer-festival/