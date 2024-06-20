A van was destroyed after it was set on fire during the early hours of this morning .(Thursday).
The Vauxhall Combo was set alright in the Manor Drive area of Pickering at around 1.30am.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews attended and extinguished the vehicle fire, following multiple reports of a small van well alight. Police also attended the incident. Fire and rescue crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire. The incident was left with the police.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re appealing for information about a vehicle which was set on fire in Pickering.
It happened at approximately 1:30am this morning (Thursday June 20) in the Manor Drive area and involved a Vauxhall Combo van which was set alight.
"If you can have any information which can help our investigation, please email jessica.eddon2@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jessica Eddon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
"Please quote reference 12240108697 when passing on information."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here