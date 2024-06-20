The Vauxhall Combo was set alright in the Manor Drive area of Pickering at around 1.30am.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews attended and extinguished the vehicle fire, following multiple reports of a small van well alight. Police also attended the incident. Fire and rescue crews used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire. The incident was left with the police.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re appealing for information about a vehicle which was set on fire in Pickering.

It happened at approximately 1:30am this morning (Thursday June 20) in the Manor Drive area and involved a Vauxhall Combo van which was set alight.

"If you can have any information which can help our investigation, please email jessica.eddon2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jessica Eddon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

"Please quote reference 12240108697 when passing on information."