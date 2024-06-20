The Barking George located inside The Harrogate Inn in Harrogate has been shortlisted for ‘Best Town Pub’ among the likes of The Wigmore in London and The Kings Arms in Bexleyheath, Kent.

The Great British Pub Awards revealed that after receiving an “incredible” number of entries for this year's awards, the experts have whittled it down to the “very best the nation has to offer”.

You can see all finalists at the Great British Pub Awards here.

Our 2024 finalists have now been announced! A HUGE congratulations to all of the incredible pubs that have made it this far - you brilliant pub owners and operators truly are the backbone of this historic industry. Find out who made the cut here 👉 https://t.co/nM5Jj5kXr1 pic.twitter.com/F9dTAqWVUL — The Morning Advertiser (@morningad) June 20, 2024

Great British Pub Awards 2024 finalists for ‘Best Town Pub’

The other shortlisted pubs joining the Barking George in its prestigious ‘Best Town Pub’ category are:

Barking George (The Harrogate Inn) - Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Bull & Swan - Stamford, LINCS

The Castle - Farnham, Surrey

The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, Kent

The Old Crown - Birmingham, West Midlands

The Wigmore – London

On it’s website, the Barking George is described as being the “newest place to eat in Harrogate”.

It adds: “With an abundance of superb Yorkshire ingredients to hand, we’re proud to serve quality pub fare with friendly service from breakfast through to evening meals.

“Find a cosy spot in our bar to enjoy a wide selection of delicious and generously plated dishes including traditional favourites and old-school winners alongside contemporary creations. Be sure to indulge in one of our delightful homemade desserts to finish.

“With plenty of space for everyone to stretch out, the Barking George is a favourite among couples, friends and families. Our children’s menu has plenty of tasty choices to keep little ones – and mums and dads – happy, too.”

On Tripadvisor, a review by this recent visitor said: “Very impressive and large pub which has a lively atmosphere on a weekend evening.

“There’s two main areas, one more geared towards dining, but each is spacious and well decorated.

“The full food menu is still served late into the evening which is great and service at the different bars is fast enough despite the crowds.

“The DJ and live saxophonist was a great addition and created a brilliant atmosphere. I’ll definitely be returning!”

One customer said the Barking George has a 'brilliant atmosphere' (Image: Tripadvisor)

Recommended reading:

The Great British Pub Awards commented: “Our 2024 finalists have now been announced! We'd like to say a HUGE congratulations to all of the incredible pubs that have made it this far - you brilliant pub owners and operators truly are the backbone of this historic industry. Keep it up!

“The next stop is the big night itself - tickets are now available for the nation's biggest pub party. Grab yours now and make sure you're there for a night to remember!”

The Great British Pub Awards 2024 will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.