The county's police force say the crash involved a car and a motorbike west of Harrogate last night (June 19).

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision near Harrogate.

"It happened at about 6.40pm on Wednesday, in Greenhow Hill Road, Thruscross, and involved a blue BMW 1200 motorcycle and a grey BMW 116D car.

"Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the vehicles involved is asked to email our Major Collision Investigation Team, mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk."

Please quote reference 12240108480 in connection with this incident.