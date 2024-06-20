Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was set ablaze in Pickering in the early hours of Thursday (June 20).

A police spokesperson said: “It happened at approximately 1.30am in the morning in the Manor Drive area and involved a Vauxhall Combo van which was set alight.”

North Yorkshire Fire Service was able to confirm that the van was completely destroyed in the fire.

If you can have any information which can help the police investigation, please email jessica.eddon2@northyorkshire.police.uk Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jessica Eddon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240108697 when passing on information.