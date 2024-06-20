North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from the Co-op in the Market Place in Thirsk.

A police spokesman said: "The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 5 when a quantity of alcohol worth roughly £350 was stolen from the store as well as some household items.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"If you can help email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240099139 when passing on information