Joshua Strickland, 29, of no fixed address, carried out the assault while under arrest at Fulford Road Police Station, York Magistrates' Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Natalie Dean, prosecuting, said police were searching Strickland because they suspected him of having drugs on him.

As they did so, he kicked the police officer “with force” causing a cut on the side of the face.

Defence solicitor Liam Jackson said Strickland had been under “mental stress” at the time and reacted in a very poor way. He had physical and mental difficulties including anxiety and depression.

Deputy district judge Nicholas Hayles said the only sentence he could pass was one of immediate imprisonment. He jailed Strickland for three months and ordered him to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.