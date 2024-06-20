Steven, 59, was last seen at 10pm on June 10, in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said he is white, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. They added that he has light grey stubble and a bald head.

They said that they are "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

Can you help our @syptweet colleagues find Steven? ⬇



It's believed he has links to North Yorkshire - if you see him, please get in touch. https://t.co/Nvui4LXvxi — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) June 20, 2024

In the 10 days that Steven has been missing, South Yorkshire Police has expanded its search to North Yorkshire.

The force told The Press that Steven has links to North Yorkshire, and he may be in the county.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.