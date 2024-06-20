The master plan hopes to grow York’s economy by encouraging more people to visit the city.

Make it York – the city’s tourism organisation – said its strategy has been officially adopted by City of York Council, on behalf of residents, following a re-evaluation of global tourism prompted by the pandemic.

The plan has been developed by engaging with residents, local businesses and cultural institutions to ensure tourism becomes a “force for positive change”, a Make it York spokesperson said.

It focuses on five key priorities:

A regenerative visitor economy: ensuring York is a responsible, robust and profitable destination with a regenerative visitor economy

Green York: a commitment from local businesses and visitors to contribute to York’s transition to net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Culture: celebrating York’s heritage, culture and arts, with hopes of attracting cultural tourists

Residents and local hood: a focus on York residents, allowing them to experience the very best of their city and wider region alongside its visitors

Skills and recruitment: aiming to attract more people – including school leavers and graduates – to work in tourism

Strategy 'essential' for driving York's economic growth - Make it York boss

Sarah Loftus, Make It York’s managing director, said the strategy is “essential” in driving the city’s economic growth “while enriching the cultural and social fabric of our community for both residents and visitors”.

"We are thrilled to share our vision for the city and to continue our commitment in promoting York and its surroundings as a wonderful place to live, work and visit,” she said.

Dr Brendan Paddison, chair of York Tourism Advisory Board and Associate Professor at York St John University, said the strategy will “transform York’s approach to tourism, ensuring the city becomes a world-leader in regenerative tourism”.

The plan ensures the city “maximises tourism’s contribution to the economy, employment and the quality of life in York and beyond”, he added.

York welcomes 8.9 million visitors annually, contributing £1.7 billion to the local economy and supporting 17,000 jobs, according to Make it York.

“This is a tourism strategy for the city of York and its success hinges on the spirit of collaboration and insights from businesses, local leaders, residents, and cultural groups, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach,” the Make it York spokesperson said.

They added: “This is a new era where tourism is not an isolated goal, but an integrated means to sustain an even better quality of life in the city.

“It commits to preserving York’s historical legacy while embracing future opportunities.

“The strategy serves as a visionary roadmap to elevate the tourism experience for both residents and visitors, fostering community and pride, that is founded on principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and authenticity.”