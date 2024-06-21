Set to air on Channel 4, detective drama Patience was filmed at locations across the city throughout April.

Read next:

The six-part series will feature Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show, and Malpractice‘s Ella Maisy Purvis as a detective duo.

Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist, Patience Evans and all set against a York backdrop.

Patience filming near the River Ouse (Image: Dylan Connell)

Patience works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases. A young autistic woman, she craves routine and order, relishing the solitude and structure her job provides but she yearns for more. A brilliant, self-taught criminologist, Patience has an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.

Laura said: “Patience is full of intriguing mysteries and unusual crimes, but also looks at detective Bea Metcalf's working relationship with a young woman who experiences life in a different way to her own, and also the friendship that develops between them.”

Laura Fraser

“I'm incredibly honoured to bring Patience Evans to life in this ground-breaking drama," said Ella.

"Audiences can look forward to an authentic representation of a young autistic woman that is written with nuance and detail, but also that challenges the norms of the neuro-typical world. Patience is a character full of depth, intelligence, and an unwavering passion for justice, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this thrilling journey.”

Filming for Patience at Prescentor's Court opposite York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Jo McGrath, Chief Creative Officer, Eagle Eye Drama said: "We are proud to be making a mainstream crime series built around an exceptional neurodivergent protagonist called Patience. The character is beautifully brought to life by Ella Maisy Purvis a compelling young actress who will captivate audiences. We’re delighted to be working with Channel 4, a broadcaster whose championing of diversity in all its forms has always been at the very heart of its DNA."

Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience (Image: Supplied)

Ben Wadey, drama commissioning executive at Channel 4 said: "Patience is a captivating crime drama that not only delivers gripping mysteries, but also offers a unique and authentic perspective on neurodiversity. Channel 4 is incredibly proud to champion this ground-breaking series, which celebrates the power of difference, offering viewers a fresh take on the crime genre."

Patience is adapted from the original hit French series Astrid and Raphaelle and is a co-production of JLA Productions. The series will be distributed worldwide by Beta Film and is being produced in association with Happy Duck Films. It is also supported by the Belgian Tax Shelter.

Filming has taken place in York and Belgium and transmission details will be announced in due course with Patience available to stream and watch live on Channel 4.

Filming took place near Monk Bar (Image: Dylan Connell)