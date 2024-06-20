Read next:

The partnership evolved after the careers and enterprise company and North Yorkshire Careers Hub put Millthorpe School in touch with Hospitality Connect, a partnership project that has been adopted by the Hospitality Association York which partners their hotelier members with local schools. The aim of this partnership work is to shine a light on the hospitality sector and provide students with a series of encounters that will raise awareness of the breadth of opportunity within the industry.



The partnership was officially launched at an event at Middlethorpe Hall which was attended by the former Lord Mayor of York, representatives from Hospitality Connect, Hospitality Association York and York College, and other invited guests.



Following the launch, Sarah Watts, Careers Lead at Millthorpe School, met with Middlethorpe Hall’s director and general manager, Lionel Chatard and conference and banqueting co-ordinator, Julia Betteridge to arrange the first of the opportunities for students.

Lionel Chatard, Middlethorpe Hall’s director and general manager; Sarah Watts, careers lead at Millthorpe School; Julia Betteridge, Middlethorpe Hall’s conference and banqueting co-ordinator (Image: Supplied)



Sarah said: “It was a real pleasure to attend the launch event and spend the afternoon at Middlethorpe Hall making plans. Initially some of our students will be working with Middlethorpe’s gardeners to learn about horticulture, kitchen gardens and garden design and then our Food Preparation and Nutrition students will get to spend some time with the hotel’s chef, learning about how to work under a chef in a restaurant. They will also have the chance to visit the hotel kitchens and restaurant, learning about the different job roles needed to ensure a fantastic dining experience for guests.



“We are thrilled about the new opportunities this partnership will bring to our students and extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone at Middlethorpe for making this possible.”



Discussions are now underway with Millthorpe’s design technology and history teams regarding a collaborative project to create a sculpture for the hotel’s garden and the school is also hoping that some of its students will be involved in the planning of a business network event just before Christmas.



Middlethorpe Hall’s director and general manager, Lionel Chatard said: “We’re really looking forward to working with the students at Millthorpe, some of whom I met when I visited the school recently. It’s not just about us sharing our skills, experience and advice with them, we’re also hoping to learn a thing or two from them.”



Millthorpe’s careers programme runs throughout the school, with students from Years 7-11 benefiting from a host of opportunities. The programme aims to motivate students by giving them a clearer idea of the routes to the jobs and careers that they will find engaging and rewarding as well as equipping them with the necessary skills to secure a job.



