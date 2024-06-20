North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 10.01pm last night (June 19) after reports of a couple stuck in West Bank Park, off Acomb Road in York.

A service spokesman said: "Our Acomb crew attended the park after a couple contacted fire control to inform us they had been locked in the park and were unable to get out.

“The crew were able to access the park to release the couple and re-secure the gates using small tools.”