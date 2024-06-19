A MAN has been arrested after a police incident in a York town.

North Yorkshire Police say that tonight (June 19) in Haxby on the outskirts of the city two PCSO’s spotted a man acting suspiciously.

A force spokesman said: “The man, unfortunately for him, was in possession of some stolen items from a store nearby. 

“Safe to say he’s now on his way to custody.

“All items have been returned to the store.”