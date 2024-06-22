Low Moor Allotments Community Kids Allotment started in 2004 and has reached its 20-year milestone this year.

So it is celebrating!

Community Kids’ Allotment first opened its doors in February 2004, and each year since (excepting during the Covid period when alternative arrangements kept it going), a group of local children meet together to garden the allotment, under the supervision and guidance of volunteer helpers, mostly plot holders on Low Moor site.

The allotment project was the brain child of local teacher, Angela Johnson, who seeing how much her after-school gardening group learned from summer term visits to her allotment, decided, on retirement, to try to organise an allotment for kids. Low Moor plot holders gave her the thumbs up, and the rest is history.

Sessions take place on Saturday mornings from early March through to the end of October and there is space for 12 children aged six to 12 years.

There is often a waiting list of interested children as some may stay in membership for three years.

The objective has always been to introduce children to the skills, the fun and excitement of gardening, said Angela.

Working on their own individual plot and larger shared beds, children are introduced to the seasonal tasks of gardening - preparing the ground, sowing seeds, pricking out and transplanting seedlings into the soil, and their on-going care and maintenance. The children witness nature’s annual transformation. And of course finally there is the enjoyment of picking and eating the fruits of their labour.

Environmentally-friendly methods of gardening are used, such as companion planting, green manures, composting of plant waste, making and using comfrey tea as a feed, and using alternative protections without using pesticides.

During the last 20 years espalier fruit trees and bushes have been added, as well as a greenhouse, a wild life pond, a wormery and bug hotel. There is even a very productive grapevine. These offer the children a wide range of gardening experiences, said Angela.

In 2006 the work of the Kids’ Allotment was recognised by the Duke of York Community Initiative and regularly over the years by Yorkshire in Bloom.

Its produce has won many awards at local shows. Remarks from judges highlight the children’s impressive efforts and their obvious enthusiasm, enjoyment and pride at being members of the allotment.

“Prize” recognitions in local shows further reinforce their confidence and feelings of achievement and ownership. A present member, Sam, calls the allotment his “ Food Land” and “Courgette Kingdom”.

On the afternoon of Saturday July 6, from 2pm to 4pm, the allotment is holding an open afternoon.

Angela Johnson said: "We hope that some past members might pop in to say hello and we shall be happy to welcome any visitors who want to have a look or are interested to be potential members or to meet any grown ups interested in joining the volunteer team.

"And here’s to the many more years of Low Moor Allotment Club!"