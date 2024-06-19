Rob Temple will have around 160 drawings on display at the exhibition at the New Inn, in Cropton, from 1pm on Sunday, June 30.

The day coincides with Rob’s 42nd birthday and will be his third show to date.

As the Gazette & Herald has previously reported, Rob, from Kirkbymoorside, started drawing three years ago after borrowing crayons from his friend’s daughter, Jessica Greetham.

“I might not have started it if she didn’t have the crayons – I hadn’t thought about it,” he said at the time.

Rob works as a mechanic at Cropton Garage when he's not drawing (Image: Dylan Connell)

Rob’s first memories of drawing are at his school, Lady Lumley’s School, in Pickering, where he produced some drawings in his first two years and never returned to them.

He hadn't picked up crayons since then. But after he borrowed ones from Jessica he hasn't stopped.

Rob now draws most days after finishing work as a mechanic at Cropton Garage and describes art as his passion.

Rob's drawings are unusual, bold, bright and colourful images (Image: Dylan Connell)

His drawings are unusual, bold, bright and colourful images made using crayons and signed off ‘Gumbo’ – Rob’s childhood nickname.

He chooses to use crayons because he likes the look and feel of the wax and their ability to let him “scribble”.

Looking ahead, Rob hopes to make art his full-time job.

Rob's drawings are unusual, bold, bright and colourful images (Image: Supplied)

“I’m a bit more part time now at the garage to see if I can make more of this,” he told us ahead of the exhibition. “I will have done approximately 200 drawings from June 2023 and June 2024.

“I’ve given a few away, some I just don’t like, so I’m going to display around 160.”

Rob even hopes to design labels to go on Cropton Brewery beer cans for the exhibition called ‘Gumbo juice’.

He's working on a trial run of the beer, he said, and might even consider getting involved with the brewing process if it's a success.

Rob's ‘Gumbo juice’ label design (Image: Supplied)

Rob is even looking to venture into clothing.

He has made designs for t-shirts, hoodies and hats which he hopes to have on sale soon.

Read next: How this mechanic from Kirkbymoorside made art his passion

Rob describes the clothing as “urban street wear for the cool kids”, but is quick to add that anyone can wear it.

He has started to work with William Street Business Centre in Scarborough, helping him to write a business plan and with IT skills.

Rob says he has produced around 200 drawings this year (Image: Supplied)

“It’s like going back to school – they gave me homework last week!” he said.

Rob has also received support from a business start-up scheme run by North Yorkshire Council.

“My plan for the next year is to drive further forward and get the Gumbo clothing line going,” he said.

Rob also hopes to connect with illustrators that he follows on social media for upcoming projects.