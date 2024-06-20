TWO paddling pools were stolen from a shop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police has now released a CCTV of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Two paddling pools were stolen from Yorkshire Trading in Malton on May 13.
A force spokesperson said: “A woman entered the store and selected two paddling pools from the shelf. She then waited near the exit of the store and left without paying.”
They added: "Please contact us if you recognise the female pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation."
If you can help email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240083793 when passing on information.
