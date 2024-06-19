A thief stole two pairs of trainers from a North Yorkshire shop.
The county's police force has issued a photograph of a man they want to speak to about the theft from TK Maxx in Harrogate on Wednesday, May 15, at 11.48am.
A man picked up the trainers from the shop in the Victoria shopping centre then left without paying, a force spokesperson said.
Police believe the man in the photograph will be able to help the investigation and urge anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
Those with information should email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.policee.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for PC Katie Hicks 720.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Quote police reference number 12240085182 when passing on information.
