According to North Yorkshire Police, a trolley of Calpol and other products was filled in the Morrisons in Castlegate, Malton.

Officers said it happened on Friday, May 24, at around 2.25pm.

"They have then placed the items into a bag before leaving the store without making payment," the force added.

They now want to speak to the two pictured in the CCTV images, as they believe they will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Those who recognise the people pictured on CCTV, are asked to email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Katie Hicks collar number 720, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240091390 when passing on information.