Sergeant Paul Cording said goodbye to colleagues this afternoon (June 19) following a 23-year career.

Over the years, Paul’s commitment to road safety has encouraged him to take on various challenges which have raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

With the clock ticking to retirement, he couldn’t resist one final charity challenge last week. In 24 hours, Paul completed 126.8KM by running or walking to recognise his NYP issued collar number 1268. This latest challenge has raised more than £6,000 for The Police Treatment centre which is based in Harrogate who offer treatment and wellbeing for police officers who are injured in their line of work.

Since joining roads policing in 2010, Paul has seen time after time how serious and fatal collisions have unimaginable trauma on victims, families and local communities. In his policing career, he has attended well over 100 fatal collisions which have driven him to become an advocate for road safety.

In January 2019 Paul formed a close working relationship with the local charity, Road Safety Talks, led by Lauren Doherty BEM who became paralysed following a road traffic collision. Following Lauren’s collision, the two united to jointly deliver talks in schools, colleges and local groups across the county. The duo have now delivered road safety messages to thousands of people and Paul has done many of these talks in his own spare time.

Lauren Doherty

Paul joined North Yorkshire Police in 2001 after nearly 10 years’ service in the RAF. His initial posting was to Harrogate where he worked in both response and neighbourhood policing. In 2005, Paul was promoted to Sergeant and a new chapter started five years later when he swapped walking the beat for roads policing. Over the years, Paul has become a familiar face across the county following his visits to local schools, presence on social media and his appearances on Channel 5’s ‘Traffic Cops’.

His charity work and commitment to Policing was formally recognised last year as he was awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to policing and charity in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours.

Sgt Cording on the beat (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Specialist Operations Chief Inspector Alex Butterfield said: “Today Paul will go Status 11 (off duty) for the last time. It will be an emotional moment for Paul and his colleagues.

“His dedication to raising money for various charities and spreading awareness over several years through extreme physical challenges is nothing short of inspirational.

“As his policing career comes to an end Paul can reflect knowing he has made a positive and meaningful impact to the communities of North Yorkshire and the colleagues he has served alongside.

“All of us here at North Yorkshire Police will miss you Cords, thank you for the service and we wish you the very best for the future.”