As The Press reported, paramedics, firefighters and police officers were called to the scene on the A19 in Crockey Hill near Strawberry Fields Café at 12pm today (Wednesday, June 19).

Two cars were involved in the crash, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added that two fire crews were on the scene and freed the woman using specialist equipment.

“The female occupant was transferred to hospital via road ambulance to receive further care,” they said. “All other occupants were out of their vehicle on arrival of the fire service.”

The road was closed both ways from Wheldrake Lane to the A64 Fulford Interchange and had reopened by 3pm.

Diversions were in place for drivers, with bus routes also affected.

York Pullman Bus Company said its My36 service was being diverted in Hull Road due to the crash.

Arriva said its 415 service will terminate at Riccall and is unable to serve Escrick, the Designer Outlet and York until the road reopened.