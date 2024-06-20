Now North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The theft happened on May 9 at Holland and Barrett in York Designer Outlet.

A police spokesperson said: “It involved a woman taking CBD oil from the shelves and placing it onto the back of a wheelchair, used by someone she is believed to have been with.

"Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation."

Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC720 Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240083332 when passing on information.