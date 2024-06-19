The gardens, along with a Flower Festival in All Saint's Church and a mini scarecrow festival, are part of the village's biennial fundraiser for the church.

Co-organiser Jean Bean said: “The nine gardens are all distinctive and reflect the owner's interest and passion. The styles and sizes are all different which makes it even more enjoyable wandering and admiring each one as well as meeting the owners.

“"The ‘All Things Yorkshire' Flower Festival Flower Festival in the church features 19 beautiful flower displays, and on Friday, 5th July there will be a Preview Evening that includes a drink and a Yorkshire Picnic."

Tickets to the Preview Evening cost £10 and are available by calling Eileen Ducker on 07739 919340.

The combined entry cost to all nine gardens is £5.00 for adults and free for children. Tickets are available from the Church, the Village Hall, the Playing Fields Car Park and Brookside, which is next to the traffic lights. Parking is in the Village Hall and on the Playing Fields. For more information about the Open Gardens, please call Mrs Bean on 07968 749107.

Light refreshments will be served between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm in the Village Hall on both days.

"The gardens will be open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days and at 5.30pm there will be a ‘Songs of Praise' type of service in the Church. Everyone is welcome," Mrs Bean concluded.