As reported by The Press two weeks ago, Question Time is set to visit York today for special two-hour programme in which the leaders of the four main parties will answer questions from a studio audience.

The location, whilst previously secret, has been announced as the University of York.

The event will include Conservative Party leader, Rishi Sunak, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, and John Swinney, the leader of the Scottish National Party.

Reform Party leader Nigel Farage will not be there.

The show will be broadcast live on BBC1 from 8pm-10pm with each leader given a 30-minute spot in which they will answer questions from a live studio audience.