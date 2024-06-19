Johnsons Nurseries Ltd, based at Whixley, between Harrogate and York, supplied £30,000 of plants.

This included 800 Euonymus Greenspire, over 1,000 bare root hedging transplants, 260 Santolina ‘Nana’, 100 Salvia ‘Caradonna’, 275 Pachysandra terminalis, 200 Hebe's, and 32 trees.

Meanwhile, Palmer Landscapes of Pudsey, Leeds, landscaped the project, which included supplying and installing over 450m³ of topsoil and 1,478m² of compost and wood bark for shrub beds.

They also implemented irrigation systems, tree anchors, and root barriers for all the trees. In addition, Palmer Landscapes seeded and turfed over 6,000m² of land and carried out planting to enhance the project's green spaces.

The duo says they have created a vibrant oasis in the grounds of the 65-bed home which overlooks as lake and is close to Scarthingwell Park.

Highfield Care Home is a new-build two-storey facility with lounge areas, dining spaces, and communal areas, amid recently transformed grounds.

It offers round-the-clock residential care alongside specialised support for individuals living with dementia.

Johnsons Nurseries key accounts manager, Jack Witham, said: “It has been great to work with Palmers Landscapes again, this time to enhance the grounds of Highfield Care Home.

“Seeing our plants flourish in a beautiful setting has been hugely rewarding knowing that we’ve contributed to creating a peaceful environment for residents, staff and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”

Liza Murphy, General Manager of Barchester’s Highfield Care Home, said: “We are so grateful to the teams from Johnsons Nurseries and Palmers Landscapes for all of their hard work and generosity in helping us to create such a beautiful environment for our residents to enjoy.

“Our gardens look and smell wonderful with all the gorgeous planting. We are over the moon with how the gardens have turned out and we know how much joy the plants will bring to our residents not just in the summer months but throughout the year.”

Sam Isles, Contracts Manager at Palmer Landscapes added: “Great all-round effort starting from the office team, the suppliers and finishing with the installation team.

"Hats off to Jack Tordoff and his team for creating such an impressive quality finish in a stunning and peaceful location. Its lovely to see theses spaces created for the residents to enjoy.”

Johnsons Nurseries was founded over 100 years ago and is one of the UK’s largest commercial nurseries. Johnsons has supplied plants and trees to a range of well-known sites, including Grantley Hall in Ripon, Forth Road Bridge, Scotland and the National Trust’s Studley Royal Water Garden.