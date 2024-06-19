Plans have been lodged to refurbish 39 Tanner Row which was home to the Indonesian restaurant Krakatoa York until it shut in November 2016.

The new application lodged with City of York Council proposes enlarging the ground floor to create restaurant seating, toilets and a kitchen and holiday lets in the building’s upper floors.

The developer stated damp ingress had damaged the inside of the building which had suffered from extensive mould growth and unsympathetic changes.

The Grade II-listed building dates back to 1840 and it traded as a pub until 1978 when it was first converted into a restaurant.

Plans stated new owner Susan Long was prepared to make a significant investment into the building to bring it back into use.

The exterior of 39 Tanner Row, York. Picture: Mass Architecture via York Council's planning portal

They added the building was currently in such a poor state that it could not be occupied and is unfit for use.

Proposals include demolishing the current single storey extension at the back of the building and replacing it with a large one to house a seating area, toilets and kitchen.

Full refurbishments are planned for the rest of the ground floor including replacing outdated heating and electric systems and restoring lost and damaged historic features where possible.

Rubble would be cleared from the basement to create space for a wine cellar, store room and changing area for staff.

The first floor function room would be converted into a one-bedroom flat with a kitchen, living area and dining space.

The current restaurant area in 39 Tanner Row, York. Picture: Mass Architecture via York Council's planning portal

Two studio apartments would be put in the building’s second and third floors.

Plans also propose removing the modern white paint on the outside of the building to expose the original brickwork.

The application stated the plans would give the building a long term future.

They stated: “The building has been empty since 2016 and is now in a poor state of repair.

“The proposed works are intended to minimise the loss of historic fabric, remove unsympathetic modern interventions and reinstate lost historic features.”