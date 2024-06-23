York Minster has announced that it is seeking a new stonemason apprentice to help with the maintenance and restoration required by the ancient building.

The apprenticeship is composed of a programme of part-time study at York College, alongside working in the Stoneyard to develop the full range of skills needed to ‘maintain and care for the ongoing cycle of repair, restoration, conservation and development of York Minster, its ancient buildings, and monuments’.

The new Centre of Excellence for Heritage Skills and Estate Management is set to open in the autumn.

The centre is set to combine traditional craft skills with cutting-edge technology, as well as reviving a medieval tradition of providing accommodation for apprentices to live and work on site, helping to combat a very modern cost of living crisis.

The apprenticeship, which will take around two years and see the student working 37.5 hours per week, is open for applications until July 9, 2024 with an aim for the student to begin college classes in September. It will be supported in part by The Worshipful Company of Constructors Charitable Trust which seeks to aid the development within the sector.

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at the Minster, said: “The new stonemason will join us at a unique moment in York Minster’s history, as we open the doors of our new Centre for Excellence to the world and develop our growing international network of cathedrals and heritage institutions.

"We are deeply grateful to the Trust for such generous investment in our work and very much look forward to welcoming the new apprentice into our workforce this autumn.”

Paul Shepherd, Company member and Chair of The Worshipful Company of Constructors Charitable Trust, on a recent visit to the stoneyard. He is shown in discussion with one of the current stonemason apprentices Freya de Lisle. (Image: Provided)

Paul Shepherd, company member and Chairman of The Worshipful Company of Constructors Charitable Trust (WCCCT), said: “The WCCCT is delighted to be supporting a new stonemasonry apprenticeship at York Minster. This is the largest grant that the Constructors Charitable Trust has ever made and perfectly follows our prime remit to support Education and Research in the Construction Industry.

"The Constructors Company will follow the development of the Apprentice throughout their training and will receive regular updates on their progress.”

For those interested in the role, applications are open now through the Minster’s website and will be until Tuesday July 9.