Amotherby School will be hosting the annual event on Saturday, July 13, from 12pm to 3pm.

There will be a barbecue, pop up café, pony rides, games, fire engine visit and more.

Lucy Brazier, the school’s newly appointed head teacher, said all money raised will go towards projects at the school.

‘’We are very excited about our summer fair,” she said. “This is a chance to enjoy amazing games, music and food as well as raising funds for our school.”

Last year’s event raised £3,205 and the school’s PTA – organisers of the event – hope to have similar success this year.

Read more: Hundreds flock to school fair in Ryedale

“Please come along and enjoy the fair with us,” Lucy said. “We would very much appreciate any donations big or small.”

A spokesperson for the school’s PTA said fundraising is “at the heart” of what it does, adding that it also hopes to “build a strong sense of community within the school whilst carrying out their events and activities”.

Tickets for the fair are available on the day, priced at £2 for adults and children go free.