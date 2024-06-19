Leeds-based Camstead Homes are building the homes at Blackberry Walk, Derwenthorpe.

Work is well underway and the first homes should be ready for occupation by late summer.

Phase One consists of a range of contemporary-designed semi-detached and terraced homes, each with three bedrooms.

Blackberry Walk is the final phase of the multi award winning Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust development which showcases Derwenthorpe for promoting sustainable and affordable living.

Since 2013, the Derwenthorpe scheme has delivered over 400 new homes based on a garden village model, with 17 acres of community space and energy efficient homes.

Local amenities in the village include schools, nurseries and doctors’ surgeries. There are also dentists, chemists, a vet, supermarkets, a health club, a library and a post office.

Excellent transport links are promised, plus close access to local and primary secondary schools including St Aldred’s Primary, and Archbishop Holgate’s School, plus private educational establishments.

Camstead’s marketing director, Jonathan Rapley said: “We are so excited now work is advancing as we know it will create the perfect environment for family living. Blackberry Walk has presented Camstead Homes with a rare opportunity to develop a landmark scheme within an established and highly sought after residential address.”

He continued, “We are creating light, airy and eco-efficient luxury homes with an emphasis on stylish living, carefully designed to take full advantage of a highly satisfying outlook over landscaped grounds and the countryside beyond.

“Local independent estate agents, Hudson Moody have been appointed and we are delighted to be working alongside them to deliver Blackberry Walk to potential buyers throughout the region.”