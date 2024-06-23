We asked The York Press readers on Facebook which are the prettiest villages in and around York to visit, especially throughout the summer months of the year when the sun is shining and the flowers are blooming.

We’ve put together a roundup of some of the most recommended which were voted for by you (out of 100 comments).

Keep this list somewhere safe in case you want to wander around any of the picturesque locations in the area anytime soon.

Some of the prettiest villages near York

Stillington

This “attractive” village is situated around 10 miles north of York.

Over the years it has kept its “traditional services” including a community shop and post office run by volunteers, a primary school, doctor's surgery and bus service, according to the Stillington Village Online website.

It adds: “There are three pubs, excellent sports facilities and a wide range of community clubs and organisations.”

Commenting on our Facebook post asking which are the prettiest villages near York, one reader said: “Stillington, for sure”.

Have you visited Stillington before? (Image: Google Street View)

They also posted a picture of an old stone wall in the village covered in purple flowers, lined with bright yellow daffodils.

Thornton-le-Dale

Another pretty village according to locals is Thornton-le-Dale, located in the North York Moors National Park, two miles east of Pickering.

This “beautiful and traditional” place to live offers “something for everyone”, as stated by Visit Thorton-le-Dale.

The tourist website writes: “It [Thornton-le-Dale] offers an array of independently owned local shops and services, along with a huge range of amenities, activities and events.”

Hutton-le-Hole

A handful of residents also suggested Hutton-le-Hole as one of the prettiest villages near York.

It is a “popular scenic village" in the North York Moors National Park.

Welcome to Yorkshire shares: “With its charming red-roof cottages, babbling brook, and grazing sheep, this idyllic village is a must-visit destination for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.”

It adds: “Whether you’re looking to take a leisurely stroll through the countryside, soak up some local history and culture, or simply relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings, Hutton-le-Hole is the perfect destination for a day trip or weekend getaway.”

Thixendale

Have you ever been to Thixendale? This pretty village according to locals is near Malton and “embodies the quintessential charm of English rural villages”, plus it’s described as an “idyllic retreat” if you want to escape urban life.

Welcome to Yorkshire continues: “For recreation, Thixendale provides numerous walking paths and nature trails that are perfect for exploring the natural beauty of the Yorkshire Wolds.

“These activities not only draw visitors from afar but also play a crucial role in the village’s economic sustainability, enhancing the quality of life for its inhabitants and ensuring that Thixendale remains a beloved locale.”

Recommended reading:

Nun Monkton

Some readers also said Nun Monkton is one of the prettiest villages near York.

It’s known as a “cul de sac” village with “no through traffic”, and part of its charm is the “peace and quiet” according to the Nun Monkton Parish Council website.

It shares: “There are no street lights making it a wonderful place to see the stars on a clear night.”

Nun Monkton has a population of around 200 and is said to have “plenty of amenities and attractions”.

The Parish Council website continues: “Situated at the confluence of the rivers Nidd and Ouse, you can walk along the riverbank and see Beningbrough Hall on the other side of the river.”