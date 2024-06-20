Hundreds of cyclists and bike lovers from across the country will converge on the city from Friday, June 21 as the annual York Cycle Rally combines with the RetroBike Show and the National Clarion Cycling Club to form the 1st York Cycle Festival.

Over the weekend, they will celebrate cycling of all kinds in all forms including tricycles, compete in grasstrack racing, listen to music from York community big band Bargestra and others and attend the annual Cyclists Church Service.

The family event will also include for the first time free mountain bike coaching for youngsters through the RetroBike Show as well as other children's activities.

A scene from the 2023 York Cycle Rally (Image: Marie Cook)

Among those making their way to York will be tandem riders Laura and Stevie Massey-Pugh to talk their circumnavigation of the world and Elaine Madden to talk about her recovery from a severe cycling accident that left her in critical care.

Roads, cycle tracks and byways for miles around the city will see groups of festival attendees going on a series of organised rides of varying difficulty, speeds and lengths.

Members of the 2,000 strong National Clarion Cycling Club will be holding their summer meet at York as part of the festival.

The RetroBike Show is expected to see more than 500 bikes from the 20th century on display.

The campsite where many of the participants and attendees will stay will open on Friday and the first organised ride will leave Knavesmire at 6.30pm for a fish and chip shop.

A scene from the 2023 York Cycle Rally outside Naburn church (Image: Marie Cook)

Other organised rides include a 68-mile non-racing Tour de York circumnavigating the city and the Retro Ride for classic and older bikes via Bolton Percy.

At 11am on Saturday, riders on the Summertime Blues ride will set out on a two-day 400 km ride via Hawes, the Vale of Eden in Cumbria, County Durham and back to York and on Sunday morning many festival-goers will cycle to and from Naburn Church along the Solar System Cycle Track for a service of celebration and worship.

On Saturday there will be grasstrack racing and music from The Sonics and Linda J and a bike auction sale and on Sunday Bargestra will headline the music. Sunday will also see the Saddlebag Sale cycle jumble.

Among clubs with stands at the festival will be the National Association of Veteran and Classic Cycle Clubs, the British Human Power Club and local organisations York Bike Bells, York Cycle Campaign, York Greenways and York Rouleurs.