A WARNING has gone out to parents after a crash on a major road in York.
As The Press reported earlier today, a crash has closed the A19 at Crockey Hill between York and Selby.
Fulford School has put out a message to parents saying: "Latest advice suggests the road may be closed for some time which will naturally have a knock-on effect with both school transport and local services, as well as parents who travel along this part of York, and has the potential to create further disruption to the surrounding area's as motorists try to find alternative routes.
"We have been in communication with Pullman who will continue to monitor the situation.
"Any students affected by any delayed school buses will be looked after in school until the buses arrive."
