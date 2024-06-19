In the coming months, the Swedish company will launch the Polestar 3, a luxury SUV, and the Polestar 4, an SUV coupé.

Growth of the model line-up will go hand-in-hand with the expansion of Polestar’s commercial footprint and retail operations.

The company has identified Yorkshire as an important potential market and – with that in mind – has just opened its eighth UK Space in the Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

We went along to the official opening to see the new outlet and to test one of the vehicles that will be sold from that location – the Polestar 2.

The new Space at Meadowhall has a minimalist feel

When you walk into the Space, located on the first floor of the shopping centre, the first thing you notice is the minimalist design, with clutter kept to a minimum and lighting strategically positioned above each car on display so as to immediately draw your eye towards the vehicles.

Both soon-to-launch vehicles – the 3 and the 4 – are on show within the new Space.

Meadowhall, with its array of 310 shops, restaurants, and leisure spots, is also contributing to the promotion of electric vehicles by installing 30 charging points throughout the centre.

The official ceremony to mark the opening of Polestar's new Space in Sheffield

Head of Polestar UK, Jonathan Goodman said: “We are thrilled to be opening our eighth Space in the UK during what promises to be an exciting year for the brand.

“The timing is perfect with the upcoming arrival of the Polestar 3, our luxury SUV, and the Polestar 4, our SUV coupé. As a shopping centre committed to a sustainable future, Meadowhall was an obvious choice for our next Polestar Space.”

After the official launch, there was a chance to get out on the road in the Polestar 2, an all-electric hatchback.

A Polestar 2 that's available for test drives at the Meadowhall Shopping Centre

Performance is punchy, with the 416bhp powertrain offering a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds, with acceleration being very smooth.

On 19-inch Aero wheels, the long range dual motor version is good for up to 362 miles on a single charge, while some versions will do 406 miles.

It’ll take you just under half an hour to charge from 10% to 80% on a DC charger.

On the M1, the Polestar 2 felt refined at motorway speeds, with the cabin well insulated from tyre roar and wind noise.

The Polestar 2 has a stylish and well laid-out interior

The ride is verging on the firm side, which isn't great over road imperfections but gave the car a well-planted feel when I turned off the M1 and started making progress along South Yorkshire's twisty B-roads.

In normal mode, the car is almost too smooth and too intelligent, in that the driver doesn't feel very engaged in the driving process.

But you can liven things up a bit by selecting Sport mode, which reduces interventions from the Electronic Stability Control system, making for a more active driving experiences as you feel more in control.

Under heavy acceleration, you feel a satisfying amount of feedback as from the rear end of the car.

Meanwhile, the One Pedal Drive system works well and, when set to the highest level, means you only use the conventional brake very rarely, if at all.

There are three different levels that indicate the regenerative braking effect that is controlled by the accelerator pedal, without using the brake pedal. It might sound daunting to those who've never experienced such a system, but it's actually a doddle to use and people should remember that the conventional brake pedal is still available for emergencies.

In terms of looks, it's a handsome vehicle, featuring clean lines and a blanked out front grille with a small vent for cooling.

The interior is well put-together, with sleek styling being the theme throughout the cabin and plenty of premium materials in use.

In conclusion, there's no doubt that the Polestar 2 is a very convincing electric hatchback. It'll be interesting to see if the upcoming models are just as appealing.

The Lowdown

Polestar 2

POWER: 416bhp and 310kW

PRICE: From £39,950 (£48,850 for this configuration)

VERSION: Long range dual motor

RANGE: Up to 362 miles (over 400 on some versions)

0-60MPH: 4.3 seconds

TOP SPEED: 127mph

CHARGING: DC 10% to 80% in 28 minutes

DRIVELINE: All-wheel drive