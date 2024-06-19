POLICE have carried out a drugs raid at a house in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Tuesday (June 18) officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in St Joseph's Court in Clifton.
The warrant was executed as part of the Clear Hold Build initiative targeting those who we suspect are complicit in the supply of drugs into the Clifton area of York.
On entering the property officers found, and subsequently seized, about 40 cannabis plants.
A 30-year-old man who was inside the property was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a class –B drug. He currently remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Inspector Lee Pointon of the York Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “ This was a successful warrant which has seen us dismantle a cannabis farm further disrupting serious and organised crime in Clifton.
“As part of the Clear Hold Build initiative we will continue to pursue those who are involved in organised criminality which causes harm to the Clifton area.
“If you have any information or concerns about organised crime activity or anti-social behaviour, then please contact North Yorkshire Police via our website or on 101.
“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
