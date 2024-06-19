Emergency services are on the scene outside Strawberry Fields Café in Crockey Hill, according to witnesses.

The AA said the road has been closed both ways from Wheldrake Lane to the A64 Fulford Interchange since about 12.30pm today (Wednesday, June 19).

Drivers are experiencing delays with queueing traffic.

Paramedics, police officers and firefighters are on the scene, an eyewitness told The Press.

Diversions are in place for bus routes due to the crash, with some services terminating early as a result.

⚠️ Due to an accident on the A19 at Crockey Hill, we're unable to serve the following stops on My36 - Wheldrake, Crockey Hill and Fulford Road. My36 will divert on Hull Road until further notice. pic.twitter.com/AAgBz20ozU — York Pullman Bus Company (@YorkPullmanBus) June 19, 2024

York Pullman Bus Company said its My36 service is being diverted in Hull Road until further notice due to the crash.

"Due to an accident on the A19 at Crockey Hill, we're unable to serve the following stops on My36 - Wheldrake, Crockey Hill and Fulford Road," a spokesperson for the bus firm said.

Arriva said its 415 service will terminate at Riccall and is unable to serve Escrick, the Designer Outlet and York until the road reopens.

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused," an Arriva spokesperson said.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more information.