An exhibition showcasing 70 items that connect us to the Windrush generation has opened in York.
‘Objeks and Tings’ at the Castle Museum displays everyday objects, including household goods, food packaging, beauty supplies, funeral items, music, games, books and newspapers.
It opened today (Wednesday, July 19) ahead of Windrush Day on Saturday, marking 75 years since the HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks in Essex from the Caribbean carrying those who helped rebuild Britain after the Second World War.
The York exhibition has been brought to the city by Museumand – the National Caribbean Heritage Museum – which is founded by mother and daughter team Catherine Ross and Lynda Burrell, who helped create the travelling exhibition.
Objeks and Tings is accompanied by a hardback book by Catherine and Lynda – available in the York Castle Museum shop – and a podcast.
Read next:
- Lab-grown burgers and cricket salads could be meal staples by 2054, say York experts
- Sue, 71, from York walks more than 100 miles after Parkinson’s diagnosis
- Top York attraction to stay open late for longest day of the year
Catherine Ross, founder director at Museumand, said she was “elated” to bring the exhibition to York.
“As aspects of Caribbean culture are so entwined with British culture and Yorkshire's cultural traditions especially, this leg of our tour across the UK is particularly exciting for us,” she said. “We hope to eke out more stories from people of the Caribbean diaspora and others that know about the islands and their peoples."
Philip Newton, community participation manager at York Museums Trust, said the museum was “delighted” to bring the “gem of an exhibition” to the city, adding: “These items continued to play a part in the new lives that this generation embarked upon, passing them down to their children and incorporating into British identity too.”
- Objeks and Tings runs from today at the York Castle Museum until November 1.
- For more information about the exhibition, visit York Castle Museum’s website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here